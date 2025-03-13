Perry Central School Corporation students achieved remarkable success across multiple academic competitions this week, demonstrating excellence in business, technology, and environmental studies. At the State Business Professionals of America (BPA) Competition, several Commodores earned top honors.

Maggie Taylor secured first place in Health Research Presentation and added a third-place finish in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Fellow student Eli Underhill placed fourth in Computer Modeling and fifth in Extemporaneous Speaking.

The Financial Analyst Team, consisting of Briar Mullis, Courtney Peter, and Lyla Schultz, captured first place in their category at the state competition.

In environmental studies, the Perry Central FFA team triumphed in the Envirothon Competition. Team members Gavin Guillaume, Joe Cunningham, Stratton Richey, Justin French, and Tyler Kleaving worked together to earn the top spot.

These achievements highlight the diverse talents of Perry Central students across multiple academic disciplines and competitive formats.

For more information and updates on Perry Central Commodores’ activities and accomplishments, community members are encouraged to visit the Perry Central School Corporation Facebook page.