The Leavenworth River Park project has successfully reached its fundraising target, securing the funds needed to create a new community space along the downtown riverfront. The project, which was announced last month, sought to raise $40,000 by March 15 to qualify for matching funds from the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.

Project organizers confirmed yesterday that the fundraising goal had been met, marking the second time the community has rallied behind the initiative. The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority will now match all donations dollar-for-dollar as promised, effectively doubling the project’s budget.

The planned park will showcase native Indiana plants and trees, featuring maples, redbuds, crabapples, white lilacs, and spruces selected to provide year-round visual interest. The design includes a central gazebo surrounded by white lilac trees intended for community gatherings and events.

Once completed, the park aims to offer seasonal highlights throughout the year, from spring blossoms and summer shade to vibrant fall colors and winter evergreen interest. Christmas light displays are also planned for the holiday season.

Organizers have expressed gratitude for the community’s support and pledged to provide ongoing updates about the park’s progress. The project continues to move forward with its mission of creating an engaging public space that celebrates southern Indiana’s natural heritage through thoughtful landscaping and design.

