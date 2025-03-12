The United States Postal Service (USPS) will hold job fairs across Indiana on Thursday, March 27, to fill immediate openings for rural carrier assistants. The positions offer a starting wage of up to $20.38 per hour, along with benefits.

Locally, job fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following post office locations:

Loogootee – 203 NW 1st St, 47553

– 203 NW 1st St, 47553 Rockport – 115 N 5th St, 47635

– 115 N 5th St, 47635 Paoli – 202 N Gospel St, 47454

– 202 N Gospel St, 47454 Oakland City – 130 W Harrison St, 47660

– 130 W Harrison St, 47660 Montgomery – 496 N Main St, 47558

– 496 N Main St, 47558 Ferdinand – 805 Main St, 47532

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide information about job requirements, benefits, and application procedures. Applications must be submitted online at www.usps.com/careers, and candidates must be at least 18 years old with availability to work weekends and holidays.

The hiring initiative is part of USPS’s Delivering for America plan, aiming to strengthen the workforce and create career opportunities within one of the nation’s most trusted government agencies.