Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology will present a conference on polarization, titled “Deepening Communion in a Polarized World,” at Saint Meinrad on November 4-6, 2025.

Designed for Catholic theologians, students of theology, and Church leaders, this convocation brings together recognized leaders from differing perspectives to model healthy discourse, seek common ground, and make recommendations for how to build unity in a deeply divided Church.

Among the workshop topics will be: Deepening Communion in the Catholic Hierarchy, Deepening Communion through Catholic Media, Deepening Communion in the Implementation of Vatican II, and Deepening Communion in the Liturgy.

The conference speakers will include:

Fr. Aaron Wessman, GHM, Ph.D., Vicar General (1 st Vice-President and Director of Formation for the Glenmay Home Missioners.

Vice-President and Director of Formation for the Glenmay Home Missioners. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R, Archbishop of Newark;

Most Rev. Paul Etienne, D.D., S.T.L., Archbishop of Seattle;

Jeanette De Melo, Strategic Initiatives Director for EWTN News;

José Manuel De Urquidi, Founder of the Evangelization Lab, Juan Diego & Co, and the Juan Diego Network;

J.D. Long García, Senior Editor at America Media;

Jennifer Newsome Martin, Associate Professor, Department of Theology and Program of Liberal Studies at University of Notre Dame,

Richard Lennan, Ph.D., Professor of Systematic Theology at Clough School of Theology and Ministry at Boston College;

Dr. William H. Johnston, Professor of Religious Studies at University of Dayton;

Rev. Ricky Manalo, CSP, Ph.D., Theologian, Composer & Missionary;

Nathaniel Marx, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Liturgical and Sacramental Theology at

Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

The conference facilitators will be Br. John Mark Falkenhain, OSB, Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, and Amy Uelmen, SJD, Georgetown University Law Center.

To get more information about the program, fees, and registration, visit the website at https://www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/formation-workshops/conferences/.