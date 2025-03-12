Latest News

Pictured left to right are LMC Finance Committee members Martha Greene, Pastor Colleen Harden, Chairperson Noah Callahan and Quinn, Judy Meade and Faryl Armstrong.

The Loogootee Methodist Church has received its annual distribution from the Loogootee Methodist Church Fund, a designated fund managed by the Martin County Community Foundation. Established by George and Barbara Cropp, the fund continues to support the church’s mission by providing financial assistance for operations and maintenance.

This year, the church was awarded a grant of $88,878, ensuring continued upkeep and sustainability. The fund’s annual distributions play a vital role in maintaining the church’s facilities and supporting its ongoing programs.

On By Joey Rehl

