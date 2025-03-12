Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed two executive orders Wednesday aimed at balancing environmental protection with economic growth. The orders focus on maintaining national environmental standards while reducing regulatory burdens and ensuring state policies are guided by scientific principles rather than political influences.

Executive Order 25-38: Aligning Indiana’s Environmental Standards with Federal Regulations

This order ensures that Indiana’s environmental regulations will not exceed federal standards set by the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Safe Drinking Water Act, unless required by state law or deemed necessary by the Governor’s office. The move aims to provide regulatory certainty for businesses and farmers, fostering economic development while maintaining environmental safeguards.

Executive Order 25-37: Environmental Policy Based on Science, Not ‘Environmental Justice’

This order clarifies that Indiana will not adopt environmental justice policies in permitting or enforcement decisions. Governor Braun emphasized that Indiana’s environmental policies will be grounded in scientific data rather than social or political considerations, ensuring a focus on natural resource preservation, economic development, and public health.

Governor Braun stated that these measures provide a balanced approach to environmental oversight, allowing Indiana to protect its resources while fostering business growth.