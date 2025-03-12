Kenneth N. Hoffman, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

He was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on April 27, 1940, to Fred and Marceda (Johanneman) Hoffman. He married Rita Mae Schnell on June 22, 1963, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2024.

He was a 1958 graduate of St. Ferdinand High School and a member of the Army National Guard.

Kenny had been a truck driver for 31 years. He retired from Consolidated Freightways, where he had driven many years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the St. Anthony American Legion Post #493, and the Jasper K of C.

Kenny enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, traveling with his wife, family and friends, playing cards, taking drives, and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed going to the Grand Ole Opry and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Surviving are three children, Jeff (Sharon) Hoffman, New Haven, IN, Michael (Lora) Hoffman, Mooresville, IN, and Tonya (Brent) Bodkins, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one sister, Patricia Schuetter, Santa Claus, IN, two brothers, Ray Hoffman, St. Anthony, and Dave (Margie) Hoffman, Ferdinand, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are three brothers, Eugene, Tom, and Donald Hoffman, one brother-in-law, Bob Schuetter, and one sister-in-law, Bonnie Hoffman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth N. Hoffman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Anthony American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Holy Family Parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.