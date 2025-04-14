Latest News

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced that only a few roads are still closed to traffic due to flooding.

As of Monday, April 14th, 2025, at 9:56 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
  • Portersville Bridge Road – North of the Bridge in Daviess County
  • Portersville Road West – East of County Road 500 West
  • Portersville Road West – Between 500 West and 600 West
  • County Road 700 North – East of Portersville Road
  • County Road 600 North – West of 200 West
On By Celia Neukam

