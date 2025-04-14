Code/IT Academy has announced that they are now accepting applications for its summer 2025 session.

This free, fast-track training program prepares Hoosiers for high-demand careers in technology, offering certification-based courses, career support, and direct connections to employers. Summer offerings include CompTIA Fundamentals.

In addition to technical training, students receive career coaching, mentorship, job placement assistance, and wraparound support to help them succeed.

Classes begin June 10th and run through August 26th in a hybrid format, combining online learning with in-person support classes held at the Jasper Public Library.

The program is open to all Dubois County residents, is completely free to participants, and no previous experience in tech is required.

Applications are open now through May 20th and can be made at codeitacademy.org.