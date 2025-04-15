Latest News

The 2025 season of the Spirit of Jasper Train is underway, and tickets are now on sale for a wide range of excursions. This year’s lineup includes Ride and Dines, Pizza and Beer Rides, Chocolate Wine and Dines, Strassenfest trips, Bombers Baseball rides, and fall-themed adventures.

New this year, local sweet wines and craft beers will be offered on select rides. Family Quick Trips are also available for shorter, more flexible outings.

Each ride features catered meals, comfortable seating, climate control, and a cash bar. Ticket prices vary. Visit spiritofjaspertrain.com to learn more or call (812) 482-5959.

