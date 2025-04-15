Dubois County Skywarn communications are now easier to access thanks to a new live streaming feed on Broadcastify. The group recently upgraded its 147.195 MHz repeater in Jasper to support both FM and C4FM/Digital formats. While the upgrade improves clarity, some communications are no longer compatible with standard scanners.

To maintain public access, the “Dubois County SKYWARN” stream is now available at Broadcastify.com. Managed by trained spotters through the Dubois County EMA/RACES group, the network provides immediate updates on severe weather threats.

The system plays a key role in delivering critical reports to the National Weather Service and supporting emergency response coordination across the county.