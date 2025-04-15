The Astra Theatre is set to be taken over by 70s rock music on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, when The Classic Rock Experience takes to the stage, with Stackin’ Eights kicking off the evening.

Inspired by 70s arena rock legends Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Boston, Styx, and other over-the-top classic Icons, The Classic Rock Experience combines all of those live theatrical aspects into an audio and visual production to present an authentic epic 70’s rock concert recreation. Only the greatest classic rock musical anthems of the ’70s will be performed.

The show’s opener, Stackin’ Eights, blends Southern Rock’s spirit with an inclusive hippie vibe. Their intense mix of hard-edged Rock, Blues, and folk poetry creates a unique yet familiar sound.

Doors open at 7 PM for the show, and Stackin’ will begin the lineup of this evening performance at 8 PM.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com, priced at $25 for balcony seats, $30 for main level seating, and $35 for up front main level seating.