The Dubois County Democratic Party invites the community to its public agenda meeting on Tuesday, May 27th.

Anyone interested in helping Dubois County prosper is invited to join the meeting starting at 6 PM ET at Agaves Mexican Grill, located at 1935 Main Street in Ferdinand.

This month, they will welcome Ken Sicard, Ferdinand Town Council President, as the guest speaker. Ken will give a short overview of TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Districts, how they work, and how they impact our county budget and your local taxes, as well as offer a Q&A session.

The meeting will also feature a discussion on working meeting outcomes and planned community events.