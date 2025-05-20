Latest News

The annual Senior Awards Night for Heritage Hills High School is set to be held on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025, at 6:30 PM CST in the high school auditorium.

The school notes that if you are affiliated with an organization or company awarding a scholarship to a senior that evening, contact Todd Wilkerson to reserve your place for the presentation. Those who are currently not involved but would like to sponsor a scholarship are encouraged to contact him as well.

Todd Wilkerson can be reached by phone at 1-812-937-2400, extension 2006, or by email at twilkerson@nspencer.k12.in.us.

By Celia Neukam

