Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Washington woman drowned Thursday morning at the Maysville Public Access Site on the White River. Authorities were called around 9:30 a.m. when two swimmers were swept downstream. Emergency crews rescued one of the victims, a juvenile, from a sandbar further down the river. The body of 21-year-old Kathrynn Bottoms of Washington was later recovered. The juvenile was taken to Daviess Community Hospital to be checked by medical personnel. Assisting at the scene were the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Daviess Community Hospital EMS. Conservation officers remind the public to always wear a life jacket when on or near the water.