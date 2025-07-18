The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 145 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 28, crews will close State Road 145 near Bristow. This closure will occur between Cattail Road and Cowbell Road.

This road closure will allow for multiple pipe replacement projects to be performed. Work is anticipated to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to State Road 37. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.