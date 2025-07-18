Esther M. Kellams, age 90, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 11:02 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025, surrounded by family at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Esther was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on March 1, 1935, to Herbert and Emma (Auffart) Bartley. She married her high school sweetheart, R. Thomas Kellams on May 9, 1957, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and spent 68 wonderful years together. They created a loving home for their three children.

Although she was born in Ferdinand, she lived most of her life in the Ireland area. She graduated from Ireland High School in 1953 and continued her education at Lockyear’s Business College. Throughout her life she was a bookkeeper for Bartley’s Store, Inc., was Co-owner with her husband and Office Manager for Kellams Farm Service Center and Kellams Equipment Sales. She retired as Manager of the “Touch of Class Outlet Store” in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Esther was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, where her faith was very important to her. She and Tom were recipients of the Evansville Diocese “Simon Brute” Award. She was also a member of the St. Ann’s Society, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Daughters of Isabella organizations. Esther was a member of the church choir for over 20 years and occasionally played the organ for masses, funerals, and weddings, and the piano for school musical programs.

In her younger years, she was an active member in many organizations, Ireland Homemakers Club, Huntingburg Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Dubois County Right to Life, Deutscher Verein German Club, Psi Iota Xi Sorority, charter member of the Dubois County Art Guild, Lucky Four Leaf Extension Club, Dubois County Historical Society, Dubois County 4-H Council member and secretary, Dubois County Genealogical Society, and the Dubois County Museum. She was a founding member and secretary of the Ireland Historical Society. Esther started the first Girl Scout troop in Ireland and was an active leader for several years.

Esther had a lifelong hobby of researching her family genealogy and she also enjoyed doing historical projects and traveling with her husband. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and was very active with her children’s school projects and clubs. Esther and Tom also traveled extensively.

Esther is survived by her husband Tom, daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Sermersheim, son, Brian (Rhonda) Kellams, of Ireland, and daughter-in-law, Jeannie (Brent) Kellams, of Newburgh, four grandchildren, Abby (Jason) Dupps, Jaleigh (Brad) Becher, Rachel Kellams, of Ireland, Tyler Kellams, of Ft. Wayne, three step grandchildren, three great grandchildren, Leo, Becca, and Eva Dupps, one foster brother, Joe Auffart, sister and brother-in-law, Jo and Dennis Vogel of Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, LaVerne Simmons, and her son, Brent Kellams.

She will be remembered as a hard worker and a tireless volunteer, who was devoted to her community and her family. Esther will forever be cherished by her family and leaves them with a rich legacy of faith, love, and devotion.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Esther M. Kellams will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, the Ireland Historical Society, or Legacy Living.

