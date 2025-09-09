The Indiana Department of Transportation is seeking to hire dedicated, qualified individuals who want to help serve their fellow Hoosiers this winter.

INDOT will host winter seasonal hiring events on Tuesday, September 23rd, from 10 AM until 3 PM local time, at six locations across the state, and on Tuesday, October 7th, from 1 PM until 5 PM local time at four locations in the Southeast district.

The full list of hiring event locations include:

Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025, from 10 AM – 3 PM Local Time

LaPorte District: Gary Sub District Office – 7601 Melton Road, Gary, IN 46403 LaPorte District Office – 315 East Boyd Boulevard, LaPorte, IN 46350 Plymouth Sub District Office – 2845 Jack Greenlee Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563 Rensselaer Sub District Office- 1130 E. Maple St., Rensselaer, IN 47978



Crawfordsville District: Terre Haute Sub District Office – 5693 East Sony Drive, Terre Haute, IN 47802



Greenfield District: Indianapolis Sub District Office – 7105 S. Brookville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239



Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, from 1PM – 5 PM Local Time

Seymour District: Aurora Sub District Office – 10955 Marsh Rd, Aurora, IN 47001 Bloomington Sub District Office – 2965 Prow Rd, Bloomington, IN 47404 Columbus Sub District Office – 3545 Two Mile House Rd, Columbus, IN 47201 Falls City Sub District Office – 5701 HW 31, Clarksville, IN 47129



Winter seasonal positions run from November through early April with pay starting at $21 per hour for full-time operations and $25 per hour for on-call snowplow-only operations. Job duties for full-time seasonal positions include performing general highway and traffic maintenance, snow and ice removal and other duties related to winter operations. A valid CDL is required to be considered for full-time or on-call positions.

Registration is not required to attend INDOT’s hiring events, and interviews will be conducted on-site the same day. INDOT team members will be available to answer questions and provide more information about open positions and careers with the agency.

For more information, visit INDOTJobs.com.