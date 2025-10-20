18 WJTS-TV is announcing the 2025 Indiana University Kelley School of Business Futurecast Luncheon, presented by the Rotary Club of Dubois County will be aired on television and posted to YouTube on its channels.

The luncheon, taking place on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, at 11:30AM EST at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium, will be aired on television on the following dates:

Wednesday, November 19th, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST, 7:00 PM CST

Friday, November 21st, 2025, at 8:00PM EST, 7:00PM CST

The program will be posted to youtube.com/18wjts at the same time of its initial airing on television.