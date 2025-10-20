Latest News

2025 IU Kelly School of Business Futurecast Luncheon to be Aired by 18 WJTS Kimball International Launches New Products Focused on Mobility and Versatility Local Talent Shines at Astra Theatre’s Singer/Songwriter Showcase November 8 Southern Indiana Fire Departments Receive DNR Grants for Equipment and Safety Upgrades Trotter House Spencer County Pregnancy and Family Resource Center to Host Ribbon Cutting and Open House

18 WJTS-TV is announcing the 2025 Indiana University Kelley School of Business Futurecast Luncheon, presented by the Rotary Club of Dubois County will be aired on television and posted to YouTube on its channels.

The luncheon, taking place on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, at 11:30AM EST at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium, will be aired on television on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, November 19th, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST, 7:00 PM CST
  • Friday, November 21st, 2025, at 8:00PM EST, 7:00PM CST

The program will be posted to youtube.com/18wjts at the same time of its initial airing on television.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post