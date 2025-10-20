Kimball International is introducing new products specifically designed to provide solutions for human centered environments. Their most recent introductions include Havei, a new recliner series designed for comfort, efficiency, and well-being. In addition, their other updated products are focused on providing convenience in healing environments, and enhanced flexibility and capabilities for panel configurations.

Informed by site visits, caregiver interviews, and patient interactions, Havei reimagines the recliner as more than clinical equipment. It offers a diverse portfolio of solutions designed for patient and caregiver comfort, efficiency, and well-being. The collection includes a 3-position recliner, patient recliner, and glider.

Not only is Havei ideal for health environments, its functionality, durability, and comfort provide a solution for corporate wellness areas and respite spaces.

Featuring clean, modern lines and a home-like aesthetic, the Embra collection includes freestanding lounge, sleep sofas, and modular community seating. New to the series, the sleep sofa now includes optional casters, so mobility and comfort can go hand-in-hand.

Shore is a versatile lounge and sofa solution that easily converts into a sleeper, providing flexibility for patients and in-room guests. The Shore collection has expanded to include a double sleeper option, making it even more accommodating.

In healthcare settings, this provides flexibility for patients and a thoughtful option for overnight guests, and in workspaces, Shore offers a comfortable solution for corporate wellness areas like mothers’ rooms or respite zones.

The Etarran panel system was specifically designed for easy specification and simple, quick installation. New additions to the offering include lower pricing, additional sizes, new return end panels, and new midrun end panels.