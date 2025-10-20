Following more than a month of public comment, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has submitted a federal waiver request seeking flexibility from specific requirements of the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA). This waiver request is aimed at reducing unnecessary bureaucracy and empowering schools to focus on student success.

Indiana’s waiver request is limited to provisions within ESEA and does not request to waive provisions within other federal law, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

The U.S. Department of Education has 120 days to respond to Indiana’s waiver request and provide feedback. If approved, the flexibilities would go into effect beginning with the 2026–2027 school year.



A copy of Indiana’s ESEA Flexibility Waiver request can be found below.