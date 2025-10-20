The Next Act, Inc. has announced its upcoming Singer/Songwriter Showcase, set for Saturday, November 8, at the historic Astra Theatre in downtown Jasper. The event will highlight the creativity and originality of five talented local musicians performing their own original works on the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com, with reserved seating priced at $15. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the music begins at 8 p.m.

This showcase will feature Jeremy Luecke, Doc, Dan Hall, Doe Elliott, and Matt Sullivan, each bringing a unique style and musical voice to the stage.

Luecke, a folk and Americana singer-songwriter, draws inspiration from his Midwestern roots, sharing stories of love, loss, and resilience through warm, heartfelt lyrics. Doc, a lifelong guitarist since 1979, brings high-energy rock with sharp riffs and witty lyricism.

Hall blends the outlaw country tradition of Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash with modern authenticity, delivering a performance full of energy and emotion. Elliott, who began writing songs to reconnect with music that felt meaningful, channels influences like Ward Davis and Chris Knight. Sullivan’s acoustic-driven Americana and modern folk sound incorporates elements from Dwight Yoakam to The Rolling Stones, resulting in soulful, toe-tapping melodies.

The Next Act encourages audiences to support these local artists and enjoy an evening filled with creativity and soulful storytelling.

Looking ahead, the Astra Theatre will continue its 2025 lineup with Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays performing Saturday, November 22, followed by comedian Costaki Economopoulos on Friday, December 12. More events will be announced soon, with tickets available at AstraTheater.com.