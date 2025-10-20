Rural and volunteer fire departments across Southern Indiana are receiving a funding boost through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Volunteer Fire Assistance Capacity (VFC) program.

The DNR Division of Forestry awarded more than $450,000 statewide to 100 departments in 54 counties, with several local fire agencies among the recipients. The grants, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, are intended to help departments purchase firefighting gear, radios, and safety equipment, or to enhance wildland firefighting capabilities.

In Dubois County, the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department received $4,962.50, Haysville Community Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $4,900, Ireland-Madison Township Volunteer Fire Department earned $5,000, Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department was granted $5,000, and St. Anthony Volunteer Fire Department received $5,000.

In neighboring Pike County, the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Otwell and the Petersburg Fire Department each received $5,000 for safety-related upgrades, including turnout gear and breathing apparatus.

The Central Perry Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County received a $5,000 grant for water-handling improvements, while in Spencer County, the Chrisney Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $5,000 for new safety equipment.

Additionally, French Lick Fire Department in Orange County received a $5,000 grant to support wildland firefighting efforts.

Departments were selected based on factors including population density, the number of public acres protected, and wildfire reporting to the DNR’s Fire Control Headquarters. Grant amounts ranged from $1,090 to $5,000, with priority given to projects that enhance wildfire response and safety.

For a complete list of grant recipients statewide, visit dnr.IN.gov.