Estella M. Kreilein, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:55 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Estella was born in St. Meinrad, Indiana, on July 16, 1936, to Alois and Hildegard (Fischer) Vaeth. She married Wilfrid Kreilein on May 8, 1957. He preceded her in death on April 14, 1977.

She was a graduate of the Ferdinand Academy.

She worked at the Heritage Inn, the Schnitzelbank, and Kimball. She cleaned houses and offices and provided care for several elderly people in their homes.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church since 1956, an Oblate of St. Benedict since 1951, St. Ann’s and D of I. She was an extraordinary minister from 1977 until 2015 at church and nursing homes. She was also a Stephen Minister.

Estella enjoyed exposition, adoration, retreats, leading the rosary, visiting patients at the area nursing homes, and being with family and friends.

She is survived by two sons, Michael A. (Dr. Norma) Kreilein and Tim J. Kreilein, two daughters, Patricia Zanelli and Joan Bridge all of Jasper, two sisters, Rosalee Weishan of Ferdinand, Mildred (Cornelius) Fest of Mariah Hill, three grandsons, a great granddaughter, two great grandsons, and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one brother, Ignatius Vaeth, two sisters, Mary Word and Eileen Rogier, and one brother-in-law, Bill Rogier.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Estella M. Kreilein will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jospeh’s Catholic Church, St. Meinrad Archabbey, Precious Blood Catholic Church, Holy Trinity School, or the Sisters of St. Benedict.

