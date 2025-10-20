The Indiana-Illinois Boundary Adjustment Commission will meet Wednesday, October 22, at Indiana State University’s Tirey Hall in Terre Haute. The session begins at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time in the State Room, located at 220 North 7th Street. Paid parking will be available in the nearby Cherry Street parking garage.

The commission, created through House Enrolled Act 1008 earlier this year, was established to study and evaluate potential adjustments to the boundary between Indiana and Illinois. Since 2020, more than 30 Illinois counties have voted to explore separating from their state, including seven counties that will consider the issue in the November 2024 election.

The commission includes six appointees from Indiana Governor Mike Braun, with the option for Illinois to appoint up to five representatives under its own law.

During the meeting, members will elect officers, review enabling legislation, and hear testimony and public comment. An update will also be provided by Indiana Department of Natural Resources staff on travel allowance procedures for members.

A livestream of the meeting will be available at https://www.youtube.com/live/EziEhPN8HLM.