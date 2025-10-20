Pauline Schaefer, 86, of St. Meinrad, Indiana, passed away on October 19, 2025 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Pauline was born on June 26, 1939 to Raymond and Lena (Kraus) Bockhold in St. Marks, Perry County on the family farm where she would grow up. From a very early age she worked side by side with her dad milking cows and doing farm chores. She would also help her mom where she learned to butcher and fry chicken and run the switchboard in their house.

She graduated from Tell City High School in 1957. Pauline was united in marriage to Harold B. Schaefer on April 19, 1958 in St. Marks Catholic Church. They would go on to have 5 children. During her lifetime Pauline fulfilled many roles, such as being a teacher’s aid at St. Meinrad Grade School, Religious Education Instructor for many years at St. Meinrad Parish as well 40 plus years at the St. Meinrad Archabbey and the Abbey Press as a Customer Service Specialist. She had a true gift for understanding people, recognizing their abilities and needs and uplifting everyone. After retirement Pauline became a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound. She also visited with residents of neighboring nursing homes. When she herself became a resident of Scenic Hills at the Monastery, she continued as a gracious woman with an incredible heart to be an inspiration to all, helping residents and even staff in difficult times.

Pauline is survived by a son, Mark (Phyllis) Schaefer of Dale; two daughters, Jackie (Steve) Mehling and Trina (Jimmy) Strobel both of Lamar; one sister, Bettye Doogs; a sister in-law, Sharon Schaefer; son in-law, Mark Lutz; twelve grandchildren, Chris (Brandy), Matt (Amber) and Cody (Christie) Schaefer, Luke (Dawn) Lutz, Lan Lutz, Lena (Zack) Yant and Logan Lutz, Travis Mattingly, Jake Paulin, Miah, Katey and Addie Schaefer; ten great-grandchildren, Makayla and Tarynn Schaefer, Jaiden and Beau Schaefer, Scarlet and Penelope Schaefer, Bella Lutz, Rylan and Lochlan Yant, Juniper Mattingly; many nieces and nephews.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lena Bockhold; husband, Harold B. Schaefer; daughter, Paula Jean Lutz; son, Michael R. Schaefer; two brothers, Thomas and John Bockhold; two sisters, Joan Edwards and Mary Ann Bockhold; six in-laws, Alice and Donald Kluesner, Elmer Schaefer, Imogene Bockhold, Doyle Edwards and Leonard Doogs; five nephews, Jerry, Randy, Neil and Tim Bockhold, Tommy Jo Edwards; one great niece, Melissa Bockhold,

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday Oct. 24th at 11:00 AM CDT in St. Meinrad Parish Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church starting at 8:00 AM CDT until the funeral mass. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.