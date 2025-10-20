Marilyn M. Seger, 82, of Ferdinand, passed away at her home on October 17th.

She was born on March 27, 1943, in Huntingburg to Alfred “Pete” and Lucille (Dorsam) Schwartz. Marilyn married James Seger Jr. on May 11, 1963, at Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. James preceded her in death on December 2, 2023.

Marilyn was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Mary Help of Christians Church. She enjoyed bird watching, working at Lake Rudolph Camp Store, and visiting yard sales. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Karen) Seger of Santa Claus; two daughters, Joyce (Kenny) Hoppenjans of Ferdinand and Pamela (Todd) Begle of Fulda; one brother, David (Peggy) Schwartz of Huntingburg; and three sisters, Shirley (Bernie) Brinkman and Doris (William) Dittmer, both of Huntingburg, and Linda (Kenny) Nordhoff of Holland. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Seger Jr.; her parents, Alfred and Lucille Schwartz; and one sister, Julie Mohr.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 22nd, at 9:00 a.m. CDT at Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 3:00–7:00 p.m. CDT and again on Wednesday morning from 7:00–8:30 a.m. CDT at the funeral home.

