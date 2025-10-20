A mix of Halloween fun and career opportunities comes together this Friday, October 24th, at the Howl-O-Ween Fun and Career Fair, happening from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Washington Commons Event Pavilion, located at 301 East Main Street in Washington.

Hosted by Developmental Services, Inc. (DSI), the free, family-oriented event invites guests to enjoy an afternoon filled with seasonal activities and employment connections. Visitors can take part in on-the-spot job interviews, pumpkin painting, and browse booths from local vendors.

Animal lovers will enjoy meeting adoptable pets from Daviess County Friends for Animals, and dog owners can show off their four-legged friends during the Doggie Costume Contest at 5 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and bring their pets along for the fun.

Door prizes will be awarded throughout the afternoon, including bonus drawings for those who participate in interviews.