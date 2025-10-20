The Trotter House Spencer County Pregnancy and Family Resource Center will host its Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will take place at 2827 West State Route 66, Suite G, in Rockport, Indiana.

Trotter House provides free and confidential services to women and families facing unplanned pregnancies. The organization’s programs include pregnancy support, parenting resources, life-skills education, and an abortion healing ministry. Its mission is to offer light, hope, help, and healing to all who seek assistance and guidance within its doors.

Community members, local leaders, and supporters are invited to attend the event to tour the facility, learn more about the organization’s mission, and celebrate the opening of this new resource for families in Spencer County and surrounding areas.

For additional information, contact Trotter House Spencer County at 812-660-7156, email BabiesKidsFamilies@mail.com, or visit the organization’s website at trotterhousesc.org.