The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure for State Road 62/Morgan Avenue in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 27th, 2025, crews will close the eastbound driving lane on State Road 62/Morgan Ave. in Evansville over Harper Ditch. The eastbound passing lane will remain open during this project.

This road closure will allow for bridge maintenance work to be performed and work is expected to last through the beginning of December, depending on the weather.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones.