The Lloyd Expressway will soon close for six hours overnight to remove the pedestrian walkway west of St. Joseph Avenue.

The closure runs from 11 PM Monday, October 20th, 2025, to 5 AM Tuesday, October 21st, 2025, and impacts all lanes in both east and westbound.

Drivers should follow posted signage and slow their speed while following the short detour routes.

The detour for westbound is to turn north on St. Joseph Avenue, west on West Franklin Street then south on Lemcke Avenue back to the Lloyd, and the detour for eastbound is to turn south on Barker Avenue, then east on Ray Becker Parkway back to the Lloyd.

The demolition of ramps also began earlier this week and the new 177-foot replacement bridge should be in place by summer 2026.

Drivers are reminded to allow extra time to arrive at their destination and stay alert in work zones.

To plan ahead and monitor conditions along the Lloyd, visit INDOT TrafficWise or 511in.org.