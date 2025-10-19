Patricia A. Mathies, age 88 of Jasper, Indiana, went to her eternal resting place at 8:50 p.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025 at Brookside Village in Jasper, surrounded by family.

Patricia was born in Jasper, Indiana on August 8. 1937 to Henry and Elenora (Lechner) Stenftenagel. She married Delbert C. Mathies, her husband of 65 years, on July 6, 1957 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2023.

She was a homemaker and worked as a cook for the Schnitzelbank Restaurant for eleven years, and the Chicken Place for eight years.

Patricia was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and their Ladies’ Sodality, and volunteered at the church picnics, and at Precious Blood School. She and her husband Delbert were proud recipients of the Simon Brute Award, as bestowed upon them by Bishop Gettelfinger.

She enjoyed playing cards – especially Euchre, Sheephead, and Cinch, playing bingo, flowers and gardening. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, and her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters; Angela Hildenbrand (David), Pam Seibert (Brian), Lori Voges (Kevin), two sons; Doug Mathies (Jeana) and David Mathies (Babette), 13 grandchildren: Zachery Zehr, Jordan Mathies and Michaela Chumbley, Tiffany Sweet, Amanda Hodges, Cameron, Courtland, Brayden, and Landon Betz, Whitney Edmister, Hayley Olinger, Logan and Mackenzie Mathies, twelve great-grandchildren: Kyler, Halle, Micah, Reese, Lucy, Charlie, Ali, Nolan, Kai, Grant, Zoe, and Presley. Two sisters, Mary Schitter, and Lucille Recker, and one brother, Richard Stenftenagel (Helen).

Preceding her in death besides her husband were four sisters: Dorothy Oeding, Caroline Mehringer, Ruth Ann Beck, and Ann Mae Hopf, and three brothers: Lucas, Joe, and Felix “Jim” Stenftenagel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Ann Mathies will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, Trotter House Lifeline Family Center, or to the wishes of the family.

Online Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.