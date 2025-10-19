The Haysville Ruritan is hosting a soup fundraiser for a new LED park sign to replace the current manual letter sign at their park entrance.

All tickets are presold only before the event on Sunday, October 26th, 2025, and soup costs $25 per gallon of your choice of chicken noodle or mock turtle.

The soup can be picked up at a drive thru on October 26th from 10 AM to 12:30 PM at the Haysville Ruritan Building above the Park.

To buy soup tickets, contact Bryant Kieffner at 812-639-5613, or Don Vonderheide at 812-695-2061.