On the night of Friday, October 17th, 2025, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a residence on 15th street after receiving a 911 call indicating a possible physical domestic incident.

Upon investigation, a male subject identified as 33-year-old, Rene Leyva-Calderin, of Jasper, was transported to the Jasper Police Department.

While in police custody Leyva-Calderin urinated on the floor and then scooped up the urine and consumed it. He later became combative and spat on three officers, striking one in the eye with his saliva.

Leyva Calderin was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of domestic battery, three counts of battery on law enforcement, and resisting law enforcement.