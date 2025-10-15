As artificial intelligence reshapes the workplace, a national survey of 4,012 respondents by software company Trio, revealed 92% of Hoosiers believe some jobs should always remain human-led; no matter how advanced AI becomes.

At the top 5 of Indiana’s list were professions where empathy, instinct, and accountability can’t easily be written into code, including:

#1 Doctors/Surgeons

#2 Teachers

#3 Judges

#4 Social Workers

#5 Police Officers

Three-quarters (75%) of respondents stated they trust a human professional more than an AI system with sensitive data, and an equal amount believes AI will make society riskier, not fairer.

When asked what qualities AI will never replicate, Hoosiers pointed to empathy (39%), common sense (22%), and ethical judgment (17%).

While most people use AI casually from autocomplete to customer support, they’re uneasy about surrendering real responsibility. 35% said they’d be comfortable letting AI manage emergency 911 calls, and the average comfort rating for AI making major life decisions came in at 4 out of 10.

Despite sixty-five percent voicing that even if AI could do a job more accurately, they would still prefer a human being to do it, for many managers, the question isn’t should AI replace people, but when. The survey found among Indiana managers almost 1-in-5 admitted they would replace employees with AI without hesitation.

To read the full findings by Trio, visit trio.dev/managers-are-ready-to-replace-employees-with-ai/