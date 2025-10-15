Judith “Judy” Ann Craig, 83, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on October 14, 2025. She was born May 13, 1942, in Evansville, Indiana, to William “Bill” & Mable (Cosby) Radke, and throughout her life exemplified a steadfast faith and a deep love for her family.

Judy married Kenneth Craig on February 20, 1965, and together they built a life centered on love, laughter, and devotion. She was a proud mother to four children; Bill Craig of Huntingburg, Brad Craig of Jasper, Belinda (Jason) Lange of Huntingburg, and Brian (Gwen Gosman) Craig of Jasper. Her greatest joy, however, came from her grandchildren – Samantha (Nick) Olinger of Huntingburg, Luke (Piper) Lange of Holland, and Everett and Bennett Craig of Huntingburg – and her great-grandsons, Jay and Kipp Olinger, who she considered perfect in every way.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Craig of Huntingburg. In addition to being survived by her loving husband, children, grand-children, and great grand-children, she is survived by her sister Janet (Ray) Kissling of Huntingburg, sister-in-law Barbara Craig of Huntingburg, and eight nieces and nephews.

Those who knew Judy will remember her as loving, welcoming, and kind. Her devotion to her husband, Ken, and his to her, was undeniable to all who knew them. She had a subtle, dry wit that surfaced at just the right moment and left those around her smiling. She loved her faith and her family deeply, finding strength and purpose in both. Judy enjoyed membership in the Huntingburg United Methodist Church, Huntingburg Study Club and as a former board member of Fairmount Cemetery.

Judy’s life was one of quiet influence – never boastful, always steady – and her example will continue to guide those she leaves behind.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Carrie Renner and Heart to Heart Hospice for their love and care.

Funeral services for Judith Ann Craig will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor David Chinn will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 1:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday; and also at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church from 9:00-10:00 a.m., on Saturday.

In lieu of gifts, memorial contributions can be made to Fairmount Cemetery or the Huntingburg Event Center. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com