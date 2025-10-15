Indiana high school students now have an additional opportunity to earn a tangible credential of value before graduation. The new Professional Pathway credential – announced Tuesday by leaders from the Independent Colleges of Indiana and Indiana Secretary of Education, Dr. Katie Jenner – expands early college opportunities and provides students additional options to complete their first year of college while still in high school.

“This announcement adds to our state’s growing list of partners who want to ensure Hoosier students have a more seamless path to their future, whether that includes continuing their education, going straight into the workforce, or serving in our Nation’s military,” said Dr. Jenner. “As we seek to maximize the four years of high school, this is yet another option for students to earn guaranteed currency before ever leaving high school and get a jumpstart on their future.”

Similar to the Indiana College Core, through the new Professional Pathway credential, students can complete a minimum of 30 credits of specified general education courses, with all credits fully transferable as a “block” among the six participating private institutions. The credits are specifically designed to support students in building essential knowledge and skills, ranging from communication and civic literacy skills that will benefit students regardless of their chosen career, to specific technical and industry skills. Completing this credential of value also puts students one step closer to earning the new Enrollment Honors Plus and the Employment Honors Plus diploma seals.

“Indiana’s commitment to diverse and rigorous educational pathways reflects a shared conviction that education is key to our collective future,” said Taylor University President Michael Lindsay. “The Professional Pathway credential ensures that students who desire faith-based options are well served while meeting the highest academic standards. It’s a wonderful example of preparing young people for meaningful futures in college, in career, and in life.”

The Professional Pathway credential was created in partnership with six Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU) institutions, including Anderson University, Bethel University, Grace College, Huntington University, Indiana Wesleyan University, and Taylor University. Indiana high schools can partner with any of the six institutions to offer the credential, which will then seamlessly transfer to all. It is anticipated that this credential will be primarily offered through Indiana’s faith-based high schools as they expand their existing partnerships with faith-based higher education institutions, thus increasing access to the new honors plus seals, regardless of where a student attends school.

“As the instructional leader of Heritage Christian School, it is my responsibility to make sure that our students never sacrifice academic excellence in order to receive a first-class, college-preparatory, Christian education,” said Head of Heritage Christian School Dr. Brian Dougherty. “This new credential allows me to fulfill my promise to my families. In the end, this pathway with faith-based colleges allows our students to receive an education at the highest level within a biblical worldview framework, which is foundational to a Christian education.”

If a student completes any portion of the 30 credits, all six institutions will also accept the individual course credits as equivalencies or elective credit, to be determined on a course-by-course basis. AP credits earned in courses equivalent to the courses making up the credential can also be counted in the 30-credit block, with a maximum of 15 credits from AP.

A list of courses that are part of the new credential can be found here.