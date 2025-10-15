Divine Mercy Catholic Parish of Schnellville and St. Anthony will host a Roast Beef Supper and Silent Auction on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Schnellville Community Club.
The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. and will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans or carrots, applesauce, dinner rolls, dessert, and a choice of water, tea, or lemonade. The meal will be entirely gluten-free.
Adult meals are priced at $15, while children’s plates are available for $10. The Silent Auction will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., offering guests the chance to bid on a variety of items.
The event is open to the public and promises an enjoyable evening of fellowship and community support. All proceeds will benefit Divine Mercy Parish.
You must be logged in to post a comment.