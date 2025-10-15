Divine Mercy Catholic Parish of Schnellville and St. Anthony will host a Roast Beef Supper and Silent Auction on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Schnellville Community Club.

The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. and will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans or carrots, applesauce, dinner rolls, dessert, and a choice of water, tea, or lemonade. The meal will be entirely gluten-free.

Adult meals are priced at $15, while children’s plates are available for $10. The Silent Auction will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., offering guests the chance to bid on a variety of items.

The event is open to the public and promises an enjoyable evening of fellowship and community support. All proceeds will benefit Divine Mercy Parish.