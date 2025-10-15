With Indiana’s deer firearms season set to begin on November 15, the Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to prepare early — especially when it comes to purchasing and managing their hunting licenses.

Last December, the DNR launched a new online license system, accessible through GoOutdoorsIN.com. Officials anticipate a surge in website traffic as the season opener approaches, particularly from November 14–16, and are encouraging hunters to log in now to ensure their accounts and information are up to date.

Hunters are advised to take time to verify their personal information, familiarize themselves with the new layout, and resolve any potential issues ahead of time. Those who need assistance can contact the DNR by phone or email, or visit a participating retailer to complete their transactions in person.

Helpful tools and tutorials are available on the website’s home page under the Help section, including a guide and video explaining how to link youth accounts.

For questions about game check-in, online accounts, or licensing errors, hunters can call 317-232-4200, 877-463-6367, or email INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov.