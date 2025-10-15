The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently opened registration for their 21st annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon, to be held Thursday, November 13th at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium in Jasper from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy lunch while receiving an update on world, national, state and local economic outlooks for 2026 and beyond from a panel of economic experts.

This year’s panelists include:

Dr.Ryan M. Brewer, Division Head of Business and Associate Professor of Finance at Indiana University Indianapolis – Columbus

Dr. Timothy F. Slaper, Research Director, Indiana Business Research Center, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University

Dr. Andreas Hauskrecht, Clinical Professor of Business Economics, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University

“This event continues to be one our attendees look forward to every year. Our panelist will provide insights into key economic indicators such as GDP growth, inflation, interest rates, employment and industry trends” states Jim McFaul, Service Projects Chair for the local Rotary Club. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, who delivers quantitative data at this event that our community can lean on as they prepare for the next year.”

Community and Economic Development is one of Rotary International’s seven areas of focus. Proceeds from the event go toward the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Community Grants program. One hour of Economics CPE is available for CPAs.

Pre-registration is required to attend this event, and sponsorships are available. Individual tickets are $35. For complete registration and sponsorship details, please go to www.duboiscountyrotary.com or contact Jim McFaul at jimmcfaul@gmail.com or 812-630-5581. Deadline to register is October 31st.