A Shoals man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Orange County.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, on County Road 75 North, just east of County Road 1175 West.

Preliminary findings indicate that John Reichenberger of Shoals was driving a 1988 Ford F-150 westbound on County Road 75 North when the truck left the roadway. The vehicle traveled more than 470 feet, striking a wooden fence and going down an embankment before hitting a tree and coming to rest.

Reichenberger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Coroner’s Office. Authorities confirmed he was the only person in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s department expressed condolences to the victim’s family and stated that the incident remains under investigation. The Orange County Coroner’s Office will continue to review the case, with results pending.