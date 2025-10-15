The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for I-69 in Gibson County.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 20, crews will begin alternating lane closures on I-69 near Mackey and Glezen. These lane closures will occur between State Road 168 and State Road 57.

Alternating lane closures will allow for road paving operations. Paving operations will begin in northbound lanes, followed by work on the southbound lanes. Work is expected to last through the end of November, depending on the weather. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones.