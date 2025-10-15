Divine Mercy Catholic Parish of Schnellville and St. Anthony will host a Roast Beef Supper and Silent Auction on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Schnellville Community Club.

The dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. and features a gluten-free meal of roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans or carrots, applesauce, dinner rolls, dessert, and a choice of water, tea, or lemonade. Meal prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Silent auction bidding will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to enjoy an evening of good food, fellowship, and friendly bidding, with all proceeds benefiting Divine Mercy Parish.