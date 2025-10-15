SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — A fatal shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Christmas Lake Village area of Santa Claus, leaving two people dead in what authorities are treating as a potential murder suicide.

At about 12:17 p.m. on October 14, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 48 year old Jamie Adkins reporting that she had just shot her husband, 49 year old John Adkins. Responding units from the Santa Claus Police Department, Indiana State Police, and Spencer County deputies went to the home on Kasper Drive in the Christmas Lake Village subdivision.

When officers attempted to make contact with the woman inside, they received no response. They then made entry and discovered both Jamie and John Adkins inside the residence. John Adkins was found deceased from gunshot wounds. Jamie Adkins was critically injured and transported by ambulance to Owensboro Hospital in Kentucky, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the incident was an apparent murder suicide. Autopsies are scheduled to be conducted in Vanderburgh County and in Spencer County.

All family members have been notified.

Sergeant Josh Greer is leading the investigation with assistance from the Santa Claus Police Department and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting officers include First Sergeant Rob Gardner, Sergeant Ted Clamm, Sergeant John Davis, Master Trooper Trey Lytton, Trooper Connor Giesler, and Detective C.J. Boeckman.