In honor of National Mentoring Month, the mayors of the City of Jasper and the City of Huntingburg have jointly proclaimed January 2026 as Mentors for Youth Month. This recognition celebrates the invaluable role that mentorship plays in the development of young people in our community, as well as the dedicated mentors who provide guidance, support, and inspiration to help young individuals reach their potential.

The proclamations (pictured and written below) highlight the importance of mentoring and emphasize that there are many ways to get involved with Mentors for Youth of Dubois County. The public is invited to join the effort by supporting Mentors for Youth in a variety of capacities, including applying to mentor, volunteering at events, serving on committees, and making financial contributions.

Mentoring is vital to helping youth build confidence, achieve goals, and foster positive growth. At Mentors for Youth, we recognize that people with different interests and skill sets can all make a meaningful impact. Whether you have experience working with children, a passion for event planning, a financial background, or simply a desire to give back to the community, there is a role for you.

The city of Jasper and the city of Huntingburg hope that during Mentors for Youth Month, the community will join them in celebrating the difference mentors make and take action to support the next generation. Together, everyone can create a ripple effect that positively impacts individuals, families, and the entire community.

For more information, fill out the interest form at visit www.mentors4youth.com

The City of Jasper Proclamation reads: “WHEREAS mentoring is a vital component in the development of youth, providing guidance, support, and inspiration; and WHEREAS, mentors empower young individuals to achieve their goals, instilling confidence and fostering positive growth; and WHEREAS the contributions of mentors create a ripple effect, positively impacting families, communities, and society as a whole. There are many ways to get involved beyond mentoring such as volunteering at events, being a board or committee member and providing financial support; and WHEREAS this month we recognize and celebrate the dedication of mentors who give their time and knowledge to nurture the potential of the next generation; and WHEREAS during the month of January, we honor all mentors, and encourage others to join in this vital effort to support our youth and build a brighter future. THEREFORE, I, Dean Vonderheide, Mayor of the City of Jasper, do hereby proclaim January 2025 as Mentors for Youth Month”



The City of Huntingburg Proclamation reads: “WHEREAS mentoring is a vital component in the development of youth, providing guidance, support, and inspiration; and WHEREAS, mentors empower young individuals to achieve their goals, instilling confidence and fostering positive growth; and WHEREAS the contributions of mentors create a ripple effect, positively impacting families, communities, and society as a whole. There are many ways to get involved beyond mentoring such as volunteering at events, being a board or committee member and providing financial support; and WHEREAS this month we recognize and celebrate the dedication of mentors who give their time and knowledge to nurture the potential of the next generation; and WHEREAS during the month of January, we honor all mentors, and encourage others to join in this vital effort to support our youth and build a brighter future. Now, Therefore, I, Neil Elkins, Mayor of Huntingburg, Indiana, do hereby proclaim January 1 through January 31, 2026, as MENTORS FOR YOUTH MONTH IN HUNTINGBURG and ask the citizens of the City of Huntingburg to remember that, ‘There is a child out there waiting for someone like you.’”

About Mentors for Youth of Dubois County

Many children in Dubois County lack a “naturally occurring” mentor in their life. Mentors for Youth seeks to match youth between the ages of 6 and 14 with caring adults who wish to spend two hours every other week for one year together. Mentors work with their mentees to establish goals and develop life skills, such as decision-making, problem-solving, and communication. The organization also engages in activities that promote positive youth development, such as agency-sponsored community service projects and recreational activities.

Mission:

Mentors for Youth is dedicated to facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between youth and adults for the purpose of enhancing individual lives and the community.

Vision:

To be the difference, the change, and the good in the lives of Dubois County children facing adversity.