Dr. Sonya Williams, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist with decades of experience caring for women across the Midwest, will be joining Daviess Community Hospital alongside Dr. Michael Ryskin in April 2026; expanding access to comprehensive OB-GYN care for women throughout Daviess County and the surrounding region.

Beginning in March, patients are encouraged to call to schedule appointments in advance of her arrival.

Williams brings extensive experience in both obstetrics and gynecology, having served women in rural and community hospital settings, most recently at Greene County General Hospital (GCGH) in Linton, where she served as Chief of Obstetrics. With labor and delivery services at GCGH scheduled to conclude Jan. 31, 2026, her arrival at DCH provides continuity of trusted, experienced care for women in the region.

DCH is working extensively alongside GCGH, recently signing an agreement to be the primary transfer center for patients in the region and become a hub for womens’ services.

Williams’ path to medicine was not linear – beginning her academic career studying animal science with dreams of becoming a veterinarian before discovering her passion for human medicine during her final year at the University of Delaware.

Today, Williams provides full-spectrum OB-GYN care, including prenatal and postpartum care, adolescent gynecology, perimenopausal and menopausal care, preventive screenings, contraceptive management, and treatment of complex gynecologic conditions. She is trained in advanced laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgical procedures and performs in-office services such as colposcopy and endometrial biopsies.

She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Her career also includes leadership and academic roles through Indiana University and service with the Greene County Health Department, reflecting her commitment to education, public health, and community outreach.

Williams’ advocacy work has included research on preeclampsia, domestic violence, and community-based women’s health initiatives, reinforcing her focus on health equity and culturally responsive care.

Outside of medicine, Williams enjoys watercolor painting, pottery, theater, playing the violin, traveling, skiing, crafting, and caring for animals. She describes those creative outlets as essential ways to recharge and remain present for her patients.

Dr. Williams will begin seeing patients in April 2026 and appointments may be scheduled beginning in March by calling 812-254-2760 or visiting www.dchosp.org/women.