Spectrum is planning to award $1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants in 2026, and nonprofits can apply from February 2-27, 2026.

Across Spectrum’s service area, Spectrum Digital Education supports nonprofits that help their community members – from seniors and veterans to students, working adults, and families in need – access the digital education skills and tools they need to stay connected.

Grants support initiatives like digital literacy programs, workforce readiness training, and efforts that provide donated or affordable laptops and other devices. Funding also helps power community tech spaces, like computer labs and learning hubs, where people can get hands-on support using online tools and services safely and effectively.

Since launching in 2017, Spectrum Digital Education has:

Awarded 382 grants to 202 unique organizations

Supported programs benefiting over 200,000 community members across 41 states

Helped nonprofits issue more than 20,000 laptops and devices and sponsor nearly 50,000 digital education classes

To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities within Spectrum’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.

For more information on the grant and how to apply, visit corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants.