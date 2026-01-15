The Crawford County Sheriff Department has released a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect in Crawford County and Dubois County as well as several other neighboring counties including Washington County, Orange County, Harrison County, Perry County, and more.

The advisory is in effect from 4:00 am EST until 10:00 am Friday, January 16th.

Snow showers are expected to cause negative travel impacts to the Friday morning commute hours in portions of southern Indiana and north central Kentucky along and north of I-64. Minor snow accumulations less than one inch expected.

Drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions as the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://511in.org.