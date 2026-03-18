In this episode, Ty Hunter is joined by Manda Combs and Derek Budd from the Rotary Club of Dubois County to discuss the current nomination process for the 2026 ATHENA Award, how to nominate someone from the Dubois County area, the upcoming September 3rd recognition event, and more about what the Dubois County Rotary does.

Registration forms are due by June 8th. 2026. You can find those nomination forms on their website: https://duboiscountyrotary.com/index.php