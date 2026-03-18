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Mayo Cemetery Association Schedules Annual Public Meeting for March 23rd Mighty Oaks and Purdue University Baseball Teams Facing Off in Big Ten Conference Dubois County Community Foundation Releases 2025 Annual Report Hoosier Uplands Head Start Accepting Applications for 2026–2027 School Year Community Invited to Pancake Breakfast at Dubois County Museum

In this episode, Ty Hunter is joined by Manda Combs and Derek Budd from the Rotary Club of Dubois County to discuss the current nomination process for the 2026 ATHENA Award, how to nominate someone from the Dubois County area, the upcoming September 3rd recognition event, and more about what the Dubois County Rotary does.

Registration forms are due by June 8th. 2026. You can find those nomination forms on their website: https://duboiscountyrotary.com/index.php

On By Jane Jackson

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