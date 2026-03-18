Mary Ann Long, 85, of Jasper, Indiana passed away on March 13, 2026 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. She was a born, August 24, 1940 in Jasper to Ernest and Matilda (Brang) Ubelhoer. Mary Ann was a long time resident of Santa Claus, Indiana. She married John Patrick Long in 1982. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2008.

Together John and Mary Ann enjoyed life living in Christmas Lake Village and spending winters in their home in Naples, Florida. Mary Ann was a co-founding member of Santa’s Elves as Santa Claus Postmaster. She was a recipient of the Indiana Postmaster of the Year Award. As a member of St. Nicholas Parish, she played the organ for many years. Mary Ann enjoyed international travel, playing golf, playing bridge and lakefront living on Christmas Lake. Mary Ann spent her last two years at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana where she enjoyed playing bridge and Rummikub. Her dog, Diva, was her best friend.

Mary Ann is survived by Kevin Long of Sun City, Florida and his children, Kathleen (Michael) Kamp of Saint Cloud, Florida and their children, her brother in-law, Richard Neukam and his sons, and many cousins.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Patrick Long, her parents, Ernest and Matilda Ubelhoer and her sister, Shirley Ubelhoer Neukam.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 27th at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Santa Claus at 10:00 AM CT. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Nicholas Church from 9:00 AM CT until time of services on Friday. A lunch will follow in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Santa Claus Museum, and the Sisters of Saint Benedict in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com